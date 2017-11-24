Celebrate a magical christmas in Holyhead this weekend!

The Town of Holyhead on Anglesey will be kicking off its Christmas celebrations in style this weekend as it hosts its lights parade event.

The event will start at 2.30pm on Saturday (November 25) and has been organised by the Town Council and the Holyhead Round Table.

The festivites will start with a lively parade that will set off from Ysgol Cybi, the newly opened school in the area.

Then, the Christmas fete will begin at 4.30pm before the tree and lights are switched on at a special ceremony at 5pm.

After this, there will be live music to keep guests entertained with Holyhead’s very own Traed Moch performing, as well as the one and only Rev. Wynne Roberts, who will be putting on a show as his Elvis Presley alter-ego.

So, why not come and join in with the festivities this weekend? You won’t be disappointed!

For further information, please contact Davey on 07899840968.