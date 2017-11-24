Celebrate a Victorian Christmas in Beaumaris tomorrow

If you’re looking for a unique festive event over the Christmas period, then you might want to head over to Beaumaris tomorrow.

The Anglesey Town will be hosting it’s famous Victorian Christmas event, where hundreds of people will no doubt flock to the streets to celebrate festivities alongside one another.

The event itself will begin as early as 11am. However, the main event will start from 5pm onwards, with the fancy dress parade followed by the turning on of the lights as people gather in the town centre.

Horse and carriages and people dressed in Victorian era clothing will march through the Town to give it the traditional festive feeling.

There will also be a fantastic carol service performed by the Beaumaris Band and free hot chocolate for everybody who attends the event!

If you are looking to start your Christmas shopping, or simply want to enjoy a fun day out with the family, then Beaumaris Victorian Christmas has something for everyone and is certainly well worth the visit.