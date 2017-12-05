Holyhead Christmas lights switch on: Large crowds enjoy parade as festive season begins

The festive fun kicked off in style in Holyhead last weekend with an entertaining lights parade that drew a large crowd to the Town centre.

On Saturday, November 25, the Christmas lights were switched-on by the Town’s Mayor, Cllr Ann Kennedy as those that gathered wrapped up warm to enjoy the spectacle.

Children and adults alike enjoyed craft stalls, rides, face-painting, mince pies, teas, coffees and even a special visit by Father Christmas.

Once the lighting ceremony commenced at 5pm, Rev. Wynne Evans took to the stage as his famous Elvis Presley alter-ego, much to the crowds approval.

A spokesperson for The Holyhead Round Table, who helped organise the event, said: “The Town Council supported by the Holyhead Round Table would like to thank everybody that made this such a success.

“We had a great turnout and it was great to see so many smiles and laughter being shared.”

Pictures by KERRY ROBERTS