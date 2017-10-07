Botica penalty gives RGC dramatic Bridgend Ravens win

A LATE penalty from Jacob Botica was enough to give RGC a 18-17 home triumph over Bridgend Ravens.

The Gogs produced a gritty display in difficult conditions to extend their unbeaten run to six games following their opening day defeat to current Principality Premiership leaders Llandovery, and Mark Jones’ side have the chance to go top on October 28 when the top two collide at Stadiwm Zip World.

The home side got off to a strong start and they wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard when Sam Wainwright barged his way across the white wash on five minutes.

Gradually the Ravens backs began to impose themselves on proceedings, and they were rewarded for their improved effort when Ryan Evans fired over a penalty shortly after the break to reduce the deficit.

Things got even better for the visitors soon after when a pass from full-back Dion Jones was intercepted by Harri Morgan to run in for an easy try. Edwards added the extras.

After the interval saw Ravens reduced to 14 men after hooker Owen Thomas was sent to the sin bin, but they were unable to penetrate the formidable away defence during their most dominant spell of the contest.

The introduction of Botica injected much needed life into the Gogs, and they managed to pull level thanks to another sensational individual score from Harri Evans, with the New Zealand fly-half drilling the conversion to put his side ahead.

Momentum then swung the way of the away side once again as skipper Maredydd Francis was shown yellow for RGC, and a first home reverse looked likely when Ravens were awarded a penalty try during their numerical superiority.

It was left to Botica to steal the show once again with virtually the last kick of the contest, and the Premiership Player of the Season last term made no mistake with a stunning kick from halfway to seal a dramatic win.