RGC Women gear up for landmark regional clash with Scarlets

RGC Women’s and RGC Under 18’s Girls rugby teams are in the final stages of preparation ahead of a landmark weekend.

The first Regional Championship home fixture will be held at Stadiwm Zip World on Sunday, November 26 against the Scarlets women’s team, which will be the first time a senior women’s squad has represented North Wales on home turf.

The introduction of the RGC Women’s team in North Wales provides an opportunity for female players to progress at a regional level and to get access to national coaches. Along with the RGC Under 18’s Girls team it is hoped both teams will provide a pathway for female players from North Wales to join the Welsh national squad in future years.

SP Energy Networks will be sponsoring the historic contests and they became an official sponsor of RGC in November 2016.

They have supported initiatives to encourage girls and women into rugby at all levels in that time, which has seen the number of young women playing organised rugby in the region doubling in the last 12 months.

WRU regional coordinator and Welsh Women’s international Rachel Taylor, said: “Sunday is going to be a landmark event for girls and women’s rugby in North Wales and we are delighted to be receiving the continued support from SP Energy Networks.

“The growth of the sport across the region couldn’t be achieved without the positive support of the likes of SP Energy Networks, they truly understand our clubs and communities and are passionate about working from grass roots up to ensure we have a healthy and vibrant future for the sport across the North Wales region.”

Stephen Stewart, director at SP Energy Networks, added: “Over the last year we’ve helped RGC and WRU double the number of women and girls playing organised rugby in North Wales. The next stage of our work to support women in sport is our sponsorship of the RGC Senior Women’s team.

“Supporting RGC and its community rugby projects in North Wales gives SP Energy Networks the chance to meet fans, talk face-to-face about our work in their community and to share critical power safety messaging. It’s our job to keep the lights on in North Wales and we do it with pride.”