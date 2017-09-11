Bangor U11 side kick off campaign with Pwllheli win

BANGOR U11s got their season off to a flyer with a 42-28 victory over Pwllheli.

The junior side were presented with their new kits by Ken Grayson of Peninsula Home Improvements before the contest, and they raced into a commanding early lead with tries from Cian Owen and Zac Mckenzie, with Mckenzie converting the extra points.

The visitors replied with two tries of their own before half time to make the score 21-14 at the break, only for Owen to cross the white wash shortly after the restart.

This was swiftly followed by another sensational individual score from McKenzie, who returned a long defensive kick from his own half to put the home side ahead once again.

A slick passing move from the backs allowed Sam Kargiotis to slide over in the corner to round off the scoring for the hosts in what was an outstanding start to the campaign.

The U11 side train every Thursday from 6pm and are currently recruiting new players to the squad, so all are welcome to attend.