RGC U18 side suffer back-to-back Regional Age Grade defeats

RGC U18s suffered a pair of Regional Age Grade competition defeats against tough opposition over the last week.

The young Gogs were on the wrong end of reverses to Newport Gwent Dragons and Cardiff Blues, with the North Wales side struggling to cope with the attacking prowess of their two opposing throughout the one-sided affairs.

One positive from the losses came in the form of Rydal Penrhos Academy prospect Henry Maitland-Davies, who made a highly encouraging return to the side after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

The scrum-half was named among the replacements for their clash with Dragons, and came off the bench to aid his side’s cause with a pair of tries in an impressive outing.

Davies started for the first time in since his lay-off against the Blues at Stadiwm Zip World and scored the hosts only try of the contest to once again emerge as the shining light in an otherwise disappointing display.

It promises to be a huge year for the 17-year-old, who narrowly missed out on the Wales U18 squad last year after reaching the final stages of the trial process and he is hoping to go one better this time around as one of the more senior members of the U18 squad.