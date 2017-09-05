Huws Gray Alliance juggernauts Caernarfon Town and Rhyl gear up for early season clash

CAERNARFON Town get the chance to lay further claims to the Huws Gray Alliance title this Saturday when they visit promotion rivals Rhyl (2.30pm).

The Canaries currently sit in second spot in the standings after an impressive start to the campaign, where they have taken notable scalps including Denbigh Town and Porthmadog, in addition to ousting JD Welsh Premier League leaders Llandudno from the Nathaniel MG Cup.

Things do not get any easier at the Corbett Sports Stadium this weekend against the Lilywhites, who are currently unbeaten after four league contests with three draws to their name.

Manager Niall McGuinness recently challenged his side to be more ruthless in-front of goal and they responded with a 6-1 rout over FC Queens Park.

Striker Alex Tichiner, a recent signing from Conwy Borough, netted four times on that occasion and he will be more of the more prominent threats that the Lilies possess alongside ex-Bala Town playmaker Mark Connolly, who has also made a significant contribution in the early stages of the season.

A huge crowd is expected for the clash, which is seen as a perfect opportunity for both sides to make a statement of intent on their way to a possible return to the top flight.

Cofis’ boss Iwan Williams will be looking to his front three of Jamie Breese, Danny Brookwell and Darren Thomas to spearhead their charge, while all eyes will also be on Town stopper Alex Ramsay on his return to his former club.