Citizens sneak win in tense Carmarthen encounter

Bangor City came away 1-0 winners in their Welsh Premier League match this afternoon after a gritty display against a determined Carmarthen Town side.

It took the Citizens 82 minutes to take the lead despite piling continuous pressure on to the Carmarthen defence.

A slow and steady first half saw both sides struggle to find real chances to score and the home crowd quickly became agitated by the away side’s “bully boy” tactics.

Carmarthen;s aggressive defending techniques, which manager Mark Aizlewood is famed for creating, were evident to see and goalkeeper Lee Idzi was also accused of time-wasting to try and further frustrate City.

In the second half, the physical battles continued as two of the away side’s layers, Lewis Harling and Kieran Lewis were both booked within a minute of one another.

Both players had been penalised for late tackles on City midfielder Daniel Gosset, which again had the crowd roaring in disgust.

In the end though, it was Bangor who had the last laugh.

After Gary Taylor-Fletcher had been brought down just outside the box, defender Laurence Wilson stepped up to convert the free-kick into the bottom right hand corner of the goal past the flailing Lee Idzi.

A win for Bangor sees them pick up nine points from a possible twelve so far this season, whilst Carmarthen remain at the bottom of the table and yet to pick up any points.

Next up for the Citizens is fellow title-chasers Connah’s Quay at home next weekend.