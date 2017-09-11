Former RGC Academy prospect Adam Sabri pens Newport deal

A RGC Academy prospect has penned a deal with Principality Premiership East side Newport.

Adam Sabri, who was a member of the Rydal Penrhos School rugby academy which is run in partnership with the Gogs and the Welsh Rugby Union, will be turning out for the Black and Ambers this season after impressing coaching staff over the summer.

The 18-year-old will be combining his training at Rodney Parade with his studies at Cardiff University after he was accepted on to their Dentistry course following an impressive set of A-level results in Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

Sabri has plenty of big match experience having played a starring role in the success of RGC’s U18 side alongside schoolmates Dan Owen, Euan Humphreys, Henry Maitland-Davies and Nick Dundee.

He also guided Rydal Penrhos’ first XV to a resounding victory over The Grange School to secure the Cheshire Plate.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This is fantastic news and everyone at Rydal Penrhos is thrilled for Adam.

“His talent is matched only by his leadership on-and-off the field, which is something that benefitted out senior side enormously during his time with us.

“Hopefully this will be a stepping stone to bigger and better things in the future and we wish him the very best of luck as he begins the next stage of his sporting and education journey.”