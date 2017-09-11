McGrath flawless as Menai Bridge down Denbigh Seconds

A FLAWLESS display from Dion McGrath was the catalyst behind Menai Bridge’s 25-8 win over Denbigh Seconds.

The fly-half was in sensational form and was responsible for every point the home side accumulated throughout the one-sided affair.

A tight opening saw both sides exchange penalties in the early stages, and McGrath put his side ahead for the first time with his second free-kick soon after to enable the hosts to head into the break with a three-point cushion.

After the break saw Bridge completely dominate proceedings thanks to some powerful surges from their forwards, but despite this it was the visitors who drew first blood when they powered over from five metres.

McGrath restored their advantage with another penalty immediately following the restart, and the same player produced a fine piece of individual skill to touch down at a crucial time, which was followed up by a touchline conversion.

He rounded off the day with two more penalties to seal the triumph and take his personal tally of six penalties, a converted try and a 100 percent success rate with the boot to give his side a second WRU National League Division Three North victory in succession.

Things promise to be far tougher this Saturday when Bridge host Cobra in the WRU Bowl, and this week’s preparation will be assisted by the Welsh Guards, who joined in with their Tuesday night training session.