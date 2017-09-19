Bro Ffestiniog bounce back with shutout Bethesda win

BRO Ffestiniog bounced back from two consecutive defeats with a 17-0 shutout win over Bethesda.

After a nervy opening to proceedings, the home side drew first blood on the half-hour mark when skipper Tom James crashed over in the corner following a well-worked scrum move, but fly half Huw James unable to add the extras.

Scrum half Aron Roberts thought he had touched down after the interval after an impressive team move, but referee Mike Jolly blew for a head injury as the back was about to claim the try.

They did not have to wait much longer for their second try, which arrived on 65 minutes when Mathew Hayden crossed the whitewash after good work from Dewi James and Roberts.

The rampant hosts pulled further clear following a barrage of attacks, with Huw Jones supporting fearsome prop Dylan Jones’ run to score from close range.

During the final minutes Bro went for the bonus point try but Pesda managed to keep them out in the face of intense pressure, but the away side were unable to conjure up any opportunities of their own to ensure they emerged from the contest without recording a single point.

Up next for Bro is a trip to Caernarfon while Bethesda entertain Bala.