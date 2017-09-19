Thomas double gives Caernarfon Town win over promotion rivals Flint Town United

A STUNNING start gave promotion chasing Caernarfon Town a comfortable 2-0 home success over Huws Gray Alliance title rivals Flint Town United.

The Canaries netted twice in the opening 20 minutes to leave the game out of reach for the Silkmen, and Iwan Williams’ side have another perfect opportunity to peg back Airbus Broughton, who find themselves two points clear at the summit in the early stages.

Town host bottom side Llandudno Junction at The Oval on Wednesday and then enjoy a Saturday off following Rhayader Town’s withdrawal from the league.

Their next fixture will take place on Wednesday, September 27 when the Cofis entertain an improving Ruthin Town side (7.30pm).

The home side wasted no time in making their presence felt and they took the lead on five minutes when the mercurial Darren Thomas latched on to a long ball from keeper Alex Ramsay before producing a looping effort which found the net.

This spurred the hosts on even further in what was a dominant opening, and the doubled their advantage on 17 minutes when club talisman Thomas headed home a Nathan Craig free-kick from six yards.

Jamie Breese, Danny Brookwell and Craig all missed good opportunities as the game wore on, while United almost got back into the contest on 64 minutes when Richie Foulkes failed to find the target with a close range effort.

Midfielder Mark Cadwallader forced Ramsay into an impressive stop soon after, but the Cofis managed to hold on to their lead in relative comfort for another three points.