Bangor given harsh lesson in Shotton Steel demolition

BANGOR received a master class in attacking rugby as they were thrashed 85-7 at home to Shotton Steel.

The visitors produced a highly polished and professional performance using well-rehearsed and executed moves to run in 13 tries in a rampant display.

The home side never hung their heads and kept trying but could never hang on to the ball long enough to seriously threaten the visitors line.

They were rewarded with a single try at the end of the game when former RGC Academy prospect Nick Dundee took the ball on the blind side and powered into the corner, and then added a brilliant touchline conversion.

The Citizens face another tough challenge this Saturday when they travel to Abergele.