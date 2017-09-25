Caernarfon Town enjoy fruitful weekend without kicking a ball

CAERNARFON Town had a hugely positive weekend without kicking a ball ahead of a huge double header this week.

The Canaries had the weekend off following the withdrawal of Rhayader Town from the Huws Gray Alliance, but hey would have buoyed by the news that title rivals and current leaders Airbus Broughton fell to a 2-1 loss at Porthmadog thanks to a brace from the in-form striker Joe Chaplin.

The result leaves Iwan Williams’ side two points behind the Wingmakers but they now have a game in hand, which will take place on Wednesday when the Cofis host a resurgent Ruthin Town.

Following their midweek clash the promotion hopefuls are at The Oval again on Saturday when they welcome newly promoted FC Queens Park, who come into the game on the back of a highly encouraging second half display to secure a 2-2 draw with Holyhead Hotspur.

Williams will be keen to ensure that his side take full advantage of a rare slip-up from the former JD Welsh Premier League giants, but Ruthin present a significant test having recently secured a 1-0 triumph over Rhyl last week.

In Chris Williams they have one of the most gifted young managers outside of the top flight, a result that sees them sit in tenth spot in the standings.

Saturday’s clash will be another opportunity to pick up three points in-front of the passionate Cofi Army, and Martin Ford’s side have not replicated their home form on their travels despite adjusting relatively well to life in the second tier.