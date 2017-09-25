Holyhead Hotspur denied three points after FC Queens Park fight back

HOLYHEAD Hotspur still have the Huws Gray Alliance summit in their sights despite being held to a 2-2 draw at FC Queens Park.

The Holy Islanders were unable to hold on to a two-goal advantage against the newly promoted side in a disappointing second half display, and Campbell Harrison’s men now sit in fourth spot with two games in hand on the majority of their rivals as they prepare to welcome Guilsfield to the New Stadium on Saturday (2.30pm).

The visitors, who were looking to build on an impressive 3-0 success over Porthmadog last week, began the game in confident fashion and they went ahead on 15 minutes when the in-form John Littlemore produced a sensational run from his own half before deceiving Park stopper Joel Thompson from 20 yards.

Chances came and went for both sides as the first period progressed, but it was the away side who struck again shortly after the interval when Reece Brown headed home from a Kenleigh Owen corner after Paul Pritchard had pulled off a stunning save to deny Corey Smart at the other end.

Martin Ford’s side are made of stern stuff and they responded impressively well to the setback, with a Mark Latham free-kick on 59 minutes somehow finding a way past Pritchard to get the home side back into the contest.

They did not have to wait long for a leveller, which arrived on 64 minutes when Barry Torrence reacted first to a Smart long throw to glance in a header from close range.

Torrence almost netted another soon after when his effort rattled the crossbar, and Spurs hit the woodwork themselves after Chris Jones’ looping strike narrowly evaded the net.

The hosts had a golden chance to claim all three points on 85 minutes when Helder Ramos was put through, but the forward dragged his shot were to ensure both sides went home with a point for their efforts.