Kon X Anglesey League results round-up.

Another weekend of Kon X Anglesey League football commenced on Saturday afternoon, as four fixtures were played out.

Strugglers Bodorgan were beaten 5-0 at home by Llangoed & District Reserves. Forward Arwyn Morris hit all five goals and made it eight goals in his past two matches as the away side moved up to fifth in the table.

Bryngwran Bulls continued their fine form with a hard fought 4-2 win over newcomers Arriva Bangor FC. A brace from Jamie Ryan, alongside an Andrew Bailey strike and an own goal were enough to give the home side the win, however, Arriva piled the pressure on throughout and their goals came courtesy of Scott Hughes and Chris Camilleri.

Mynydd Tigers bounced back from their embarrassing 6-2 defeat at Bryngwran Bulls last week to claim a 2-1 win over Caergybi. Herbie Hofsteede put the home side 1-0 up before Caergybi’s Konner Druce levelled after a mazy run. Tigers captain Mike Williams settled the tie just before half time, scoring from a header.

The biggest surprise of the weekend came as Llandegfan picked up their first three points of the season with a 3-2 victory at Pentraeth Reserves. In a highly entertaining game which could have gone either way, the away side went 1-0 up for the first time this season as player manager Jordan Love netted a header from a Sion Thomas cross.

In the second half, a goal from Danny Roberts brought Pentraeth back to 1-1 before Dale Rowlands put Llandegfan back in front with a neat finish. Pentraeth responded again though as Rob Barker found the back of the net to make it 2-2.

However, the tie was settled in the dying moments and Jordan Love was at it again as he stole all three points for the visitors with a superb strike. The win moves Llandegfan off the bottom of the table and into sixth place.

Upcoming Anglesey League fixtures for next weekend:

Saturday, September 30:

Arriva Bangor FC v Mynydd Tigers

Llangoed & Dist. Reserves v Caergybi

Bodorgan v Pentraeth Reserves

Llandegfan v Valley Athletic