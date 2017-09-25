Prestatyn Sports handed tricky FC Nomads trip in FAW Trophy third round

PRESTATYN Sports have been handed a tricky road trip in the FAW Trophy third round.

The in-form Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two side travel to FC Nomads of Connah’s Quay in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash between two teams at the peak of their powers.

Conwy Borough have also been drawn away from home at Llangollen Town, while Llangefni Town have been handed a home tie with Hawarden Rangers.

Bragging rights will be at stake as Corwen host Llannefydd, and Llanrug United face a stern test of their credentials when they make the trip to Lex Glyndwr.

Another eye-catching tie sees Penrhyndeudraeth visit Chirk, with Nantlle Vale also on the lookout for an upset in their away clash with Mold Alexandra.

FAW Trophy third round north draw: Llanuwchllyn v Brymbo, Gaerwen/Mynydd Llandegai v Greenfield, New Brighton Villa v Pwllheli, Corwen v CPD Llaneffydd, Llangollen Town v Conwy Borough, Buckley Town v Saltney Town, Rhos Aelwyd v Llanberis, FC Nomads of Connahs Quay v Prestatyn Sports, Cefn Albion v Penmaenmawr Phoenix, Mold Alexandra v CPD Dyffryn Nantlle, Llangefni Town v Hawarden Rangers, Trewern v Dolgellau Athletic/Mochdre Sports, Lex Glyndwr v Llanrug, Meliden v Llanystumdwy, Mynydd Isa Spartans v Pentraeth, Chirk AAA v Penrhyndeudraeth.