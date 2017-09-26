Anglesey man unveiled as new president of NWCFA.

Dennis Bryant has become the first Anglesey born President of the North Wales Coast Football Association since the 1980’s.

After nearly 30 years of service, Mr Bryant from Llangefni will now take charge of the Association for the next three years, becoming the first person from the island to do so since J.O.Hughes.

The news was announced during an AGM meeting held in Llanfairfechan last week.

He succeeds Mr Robert Paton of Deganwy who was warmly congratulated by all those in attendance for his work during his term of office.

64-year-old Mr Bryant is also the current Chairman of the Anglesey Football League and former Chairman of the NWCFA Youth & Development Committee.

A spokesperson for the NWCFA said: “We all wish Dennis the very best in his role as President for the next 3 years. He deserves the opportunity.”

The AGM also endorsed the decision of the Full Council in electing former General Secretary, Disciplinary Secretary and Registrations Secretary of the Association, Mr Bryan Roberts, of Abergele, as the Deputy President for the same triennial period.

Mr Eifion Williams of Y Felinheli becomes a Vice President and the following persons were duly elected to serve on the Council as Elected Members: Mr Andrew Roberts, Mr Tony Jones, Mr Bill Abbott, Mr Dyfrig Hughes, Mrs Gwenllian Baum Jones, Mr Chris O Neal, Mr Keith Edwards and Mr Graham Hughes.