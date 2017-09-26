Bangor City move to JD Welsh Premier League summit after Connah's Quay triumph

BANGOR City are top of the JD Welsh Premier League after securing a 1-0 win over Connah’s Quay.

The Citizens followed up their dramatic 3-2 victory at Aberystwyth Town with another polished display against their title rivals, and Kevin Nicholson’s side now find themselves two points clear at the summit as they welcome recently promoted Barry Town United on Saturday (2.30pm).

A feisty start to Tuesday night’s rearranged fixture saw Joe Heath fortunate to escape a card after a robust challenge on Dean Rittenberg, and the City player went close to opening the scoring on 11 minutes when his effort was diverted for a corner after good approach play from Gary Taylor-Fletcher.

The player-assistant was the next to force a stop from visiting custodian John Danby when his looping header from a Brayden Shaw cross was turned over just before the quarter hour mark.

Danby was in tremendous form in the early stages and he was at his best yet again on 16 minutes when he produced a stunning save to deny Shaw from long range, and from the resulting corner he denied Anthony Miley with another sublime stop.

Another Good passage of play from the hosts on 21 minutes presented a chance to Luke Wall, but his effort was kept out yet again by the outstanding Danby.

The same pattern of play continued through the half as Danby denied Shaw when the midfielder was put through on goal, and Andy Morrison’s side thought they had taken the lead on 29 minutes but a Kai Edwards effort was chalked off for an infringement.

After the break saw the tempo dip after a frantic first period, with Shaw and Taylor-Fletcher wasting good chances on 60 and 62 minutes.

City finally broke the deadlock when Taylor-Fletcher eventually found a way past Danby with a powerful header on 71 minutes, and despite Rittenberg firing over a penalty which saw George Horan dismissed for the Nomads in the final minute, the hosts saw out the game in comfortable fashion to secure a vital victory.