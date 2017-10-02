Gwynedd League: Bro Goronwy remain top after dramatic Waunfawr win

A STUNNING fightback ensured Bro Goronwy remain at the Gwynedd League summit after a thrilling 3-1 victory at Waunfawr.

The visitors started the game in impressive fashion and they went ahead through a fine effort from Carwyn Williams, but the hosts managed to find a route back into the contest after the break when Iona Gwynedd rounded off a superb team move on 72.

With the game heading for a stalemate, the early pacesetters got their noses in-front at the death when Andy Williams found the target on 88 minutes, and they wrapped up the points in stoppage time when a precise counter attack resulted in a composed finish from Owain Griffiths.

Holyhead Town are four points adrift with two games in hand after securing a dramatic 4-3 triumph over Pontnewydd.

A brace from the prolific Asa Thomas did the majority of the damage, with an Ian Williams effort on 83 minutes enough to separate the two sides after a pulsating encounter.

Another side on the up are Gwalchmai, who continued their resurgence after a Mark Griffith brace gave them a comfortable 2-0 home success over Llanllyfni.