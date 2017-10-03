Caernarfon Town advance in Nathaniel MG Cup with derby win at Holyhead Hotspur

CAERNARFON Town advanced to the next round of the Nathaniel MG Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 derby win over nearby rivals Holyhead Hotspur.

After a cagey start the visitors got their noses in-front on 25 minutes when a Nathan Craig effort found its way past former Cofi stopper Paul Pritchard.

The tense affair continued in the second period with both sides looking to gain superiority, but despite the home side throwing everything at the Canaries they were unable to find a route past their resolute back-line and they sealed the victory in stoppage time when Jamie Breese and Darren Thomas both found the net on 93 and 95 minutes.

It proved to be another excellent week for Iwan Williams’ men, who moved two points clear at the Huws Gray Alliance summit thanks to a resounding 7-0 triumph over FC Queens Park.

Goals from Breese, Thomas and Craig put the contest to bed before the interval, with Breese adding three more after the break to take his tally to four for the afternoon and Danny Brookwell completing the rout.

Despite their cup exit the Holy Islanders maintained their strong start to the league campaign after fighting back to secure a 2-2 home draw with Gresford Athletic.

Things did not begin well for the hosts as they fell behind on eight minutes through Owen Roberts, and a surprise result looked likely when Jack Chaloner doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Campbell Harrison’s side responded well after the break and got themselves back into the contest courtesy of a well taken effort from John Littlemore, and the former Cardiff Met man was on hand to give the hosts a share of the spoils in stoppage time.

Both sides enjoy the weekend off but they are back in action on October 14 when Town travel to Guilsfield, while Spurs make the long trip to Penrhyncoch.