Caernarfon Town book JD Welsh Cup second round berth after Lex Glyndwr rout

CAERNARFON Town booked their place in the JD Welsh Cup second round with a resounding 5-1 triumph over Lex Glyndwr.

The Cofis continued their exceptional run of form to avoid a potential banana skin, and the Huws Gray Alliance table-toppers will look to increase their two-point lead at the summit when they travel to sixth-placed Guilsfield (2.30pm).

After the home side missed a host of chances in the opening exchanges, Lex took a shock lead on 36 minutes when Matthew Harrison headed home a Ricky Evans cross past Alex Ramsay.

This advantage did not last for long as the hosts levelled matters almost instantly through a deflected free-kick from the impressive Nathan Craig, and they got their noses in-front for the first time shortly before the break when a well-worked set-piece resulted in defender Clive Williams firing home from close range.

The introduction of midfielder Jay Gibbs after the interval gave the home side an injection of creativity, and the playmaker wasted no time in making an impact when he unleashed a thunderous effort from the edge of the area into the net.

Craig almost added a fourth soon after when his effort rattled the crossbar in a rampant spell from the Canaries, but they finally sealed the tie in the final stages when Jamie Breese latched on to a Darren Thomas through ball to confidently slot home.

The in-form striker has found his goalscoring touch after a disappointing start, and he was on hand to round of the scoring on 89 minutes and notch his brace when he prodded home from two yards, with the mercurial Thomas once again the provider.