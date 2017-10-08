Rhyl advance in WRU Bowl with convincing Bangor win

RHYL and District advanced to the WRU Bowl third round with an emphatic 42-18 triumph at Bangor.

The Dragons made an indifferent start in poor conditions and some sloppy play and poor discipline saw the home side take an early six-point lead thanks to a pair of penalties from former Rydal Penrhos and RGC Rugby Academy prospect Nick Dundee.

Gradually the visitors’ pack began to gain the upper hand and plentiful possession allowed the young side to put together some good phases of play which resulted in the impressive Jason Blackmore scoring under the posts.

A penalty from full back Ben Syme gave the away side a four-point cushion at the break, however the second half saw the dragons ambition and expansive game plan pay dividends with further scores from Matt Hession and a great interception and 50 metre solo effort from the tireless Greg Proffitt.

Credit to the home side, they kept plugging away and were rewarded when winger Gethin Jones and full back Steffan Owen crossed the white wash in quick succession, but this joy proved to be short as Rhyl continued to score at will courtesy of Callum Morris, Tom Jones and a pleasing try for the returning Jack Hughes after a long injury lay off.

There was no such luck for Rhyl’s second unit, who were downed 34-14 at home to Wrexham after fielding a largely experimental side as they look to continue the development of young members of the set-up.