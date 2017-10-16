Bangor City to host crucial Wales U21 double-header

BANGOR City will play host to an international double-header which could go a long way to determining Wales U21’s chances of qualifying for the 2019 European Championships.

The national side will take on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania on November 10 and 14 (both 7pm), and the two games will be pivotal to Wales’ chances of qualifying for the tournament in Italy and San Marino.

Robert Page’s Wales Under-21 side kicked off the 2019 UEFA European Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over Switzerland in September, before a 2-0 defeat against Portugal four days later.

Two goals from Leicester City striker George Thomas secured a 3-1 victory away to Liechtenstein on 5 October which temporarily moved Wales up to second in Group 8.

Following that win, Wales boss Page said: “Six points out of a potential nine is a great start and it sets us up nicely for the two home games in November.”

Tickets for the matches will be available for purchase via the FAW Ticketing website in due course.