Bangor boxer Peter Salami set for European title showdown

A BANGOR boxer faces the toughest test of his glittering semi-professional career at an upcoming Rhyl show.

Peter Salami, who trains out of Denbigh Boxing Club under the guidance of former professional Craig Winter and Owen Gallagher, will be contesting for the British Boxing Union’s European super-middleweight title against the Latvian Didzus Misulis at The Heat Is On show event at Lyons Robin Hood Camp in Rhyl on Saturday, November 25.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable few month’s in the ring, enhancing his reputation as one of the most gifted fighters at his weight class anywhere in the country on his way to Welsh and British honours.

Winter, who is also promoting the event, said: “I’m really excited about Peter’s upcoming clash with Didzis, his reputation is growing on the circuit and he is not easy to match these days.

“When the fight was offered I snapped it up straight away, Didzis is a big 12 stoner, who’s fit and can bang very hard and will come into the ring believing he is going to win, unlike a couple of Peter’s more recent opponents.

“This is going to be a serious fight and could be a platform for bigger and better things in Peter’s future should he come out on top.”

The promoter and trainer also revealed that a tilt at the professional ranks could be in Salami’s future, and Winter himself stated he is looking to return to the pro game and “train the first ever world champion from North Wales”.

“After this contest we will keep looking for the best opponents for Pete, if there is no one to fight we may well enter the pro ranks and at 28 he is still young enough,” he added.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the event can do so via Craig Winter (Facebook) or from any of the fighters on the bill.