Tributes paid to Bangor Rugby Club stalwart Alwyn 'Banc' Hughes

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Bangor Rugby Club stalwart who died last week.

Alwyn ‘Banc’ Hughes had a long and storied history with the club and held the role of club treasurer before passing away suddenly at his home.

Secretary David Dunn, said: “It is with great sorrow that Alwyn has passed away, he will be sorely missed by all at Bangor Rugby Club.

“We share our condolences with Alwyn’s family and wide network of friends within the rugby family.”

Welsh Rugby Union representative Alwyn Jones, added: “Sad news and a great shock. Banc (never ‘Alwyn’), joined the club as treasurer circa 1992 at an AGM held at St Marys College.

“The club obviously did not have a home at that time and were in need of a treasurer. I had been told by a work colleague (Alun Bach) that there was a rugby fanatic working at Lloyds Bank that might fit the bill, he was also the guy that compiled the crossword in the Wales rugby programmes.

“I contacted Banc and he agreed to help out, met him for a pint in the Albion before attending the AGM at St Mary’s and the rest is history - many happy memories, many hours spent in good company and always with a beverage.”

Bangor president Mervyn Hughes also gave a glowing tribute, saying: “I’m so sorry to hear this sad news. He was not only a great friend to the club but he worked hard for many years to keep our finances in such good order.

“He was a kind, generous and quiet man who will be very much missed by all who knew and worked alongside him.”