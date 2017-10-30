Bangor suffer derby defeat

A LAST-gasp winner gave ten-man Llandudno a 2-1 derby win over Bangor City Men’s hockey team.

Although a man down from the start, the spirited Llandudno side stood strong and took their chances as City failed to take advantage of their superior possession.

The first half was all Dudno and they went one up after 24 minutes after a shot from a short corner was deflected past unsighted keeper Keith Proudlove.

The second half saw Bangor continue to control possession but struggle to fashion clear cut chances.

They soon started to get the ball into the opposing ‘D’ more frequently and finally netted the equaliser on 52 minutes when Oli Fleming converted a great cross from Simon ‘Tats’ Greenhalgh.

City were on the up and laid siege to Dudno’s defence with Jack Brookes and Matt Rogers looking threatening, but the visitors stood up well under some intense pressure from the Blues.

And in the dying seconds, a Llandudno counter attack saw them net a late winner with a low finish which slipped underneath the diving Proudlove.

The goal consigned Bangor to their first home defeat of the season, which brings them down to ninth in NWHL Division Five South. Next Saturday sees City welcome Macclesfield 2nds to the Brailsford Centre 3G, pushback 2.15pm.