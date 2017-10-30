Darren Thomas nets 100th Caernarfon Town goal in Gresford Athletic rout

CAERNARFON Town moved back to the Huws Gray Alliance summit after a resounding 6-2 victory over Gresford Athletic.

The promotion chasing Canaries took full advantage of Airbus Broughton’s defeat at Rhyl to claim top spot, and Iwan Williams’ side enjoy a two-point cushion as they prepare to welcome Berriew in the JD Welsh Cup on Saturday (2.30pm).

The home side got off to a positive start which enabled them to take the lead on 16 minutes when skipper Nathan Craig delivered a trademark free-kick into the corner after Danny Brookwell had been felled just outside the area.

Striker Jamie Breese got on the end of a Brookwell delivery to fire home a second on 18 minutes, and the same player was on hand to add a third in first half stoppage time after impressive approach play from Darren Thomas for his 13th goal of the campaign.

The Cofis wasted no time in stamping their authority on the second period, with Craig helping himself to his brace from the penalty spot on 47 minutes after Ryan Williams was brought down by Max Peate.

The mercurial Thomas was next to find the target on 55 minutes with a superb solo effort, which marked his 100th strike in the green and gold, which he achieved in 170 outings for the club.

Credit to the visitors, they kept plugging away and got their reward on 67 minutes when a Simon Smith cross found its way past Alex Ramsay, and they notched another consolation on 80, courtesy of an exceptional free-kick from 25 yards by Tom Freeman.

There was still time for the title chasers to put the exclamation point on proceedings, and it was Thomas who had the final say when he headed home a Clive Williams delivery from close range.