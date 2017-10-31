Caernarfon secure bragging rights with Bethesda cup success

CAERNARFON claimed bragging rights after securing a 23-11 Conwy Land Rover North Wales Cup victory over Bethesda.

Pesda showed their intent from the off with fullback Gethin Long attempting a penalty from the half way line, however it was Cofi Aled Jones who opened the scoring following an offside call on five minutes.

The home side took further control of proceedings soon after when scrum half Mike Downey took advantage of a narrow gap to touch down, with Aled Jones notching the conversion to give them a ten-point cushion.

Carwyn Jones rounded off a superb attacking move involving Mac Jones and Derfel Thomas to score the home side’s third try of the afternoon during a rampant spell. Jones fired over the extras.

Credit to the visitors, they kept plugging away and got back into the contest shortly after the break when two penalties from the boot of Gethin Long put some points on the board.

This was boosted further when Llion Lloyd produced a fine individual run to bring the Quarrymen to within six, but their momentum was thwarted immediately following the restart when Jones despatched a penalty from 30 metres.

The tie was settled in the final quarter thanks to the flawless boot of Jones, who demonstrated his prowess with another penalty on 70 minutes to ensure the Cofis reached the next stage with minimal fuss.