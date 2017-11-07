Bangor City gear up for clash with former boss Powell with Newtown win

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson urged his side to make November “a month to remember” after they ended their recent slump with a 2-1 win at Newtown.

The Citizens geared up for their clash with former boss Nev Powell and Aberystwyth Town on Tuesday (7.45pm) with a hard fought victory against the Robins, with the City boss highly complementary of the attitude shown by his squad during the triumph.

Nicholson, said: “We needed the three points to stay in touch with the teams at the top and we got them. We had to show a bit of everything to get the win and we were very pleased with the effort.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for us all because we don’t like losing football matches and that’s why it was vital to get that winning feeling back again. There will be ups and downs during a course of a season and it’s always about showing the character and determination that’s required to keep going and turn things around when necessary.

“This league is the most competitive it’s ever been, you only have to look at some of the results recently to know that. The key is winning games back to back and putting together a series of unbeaten runs.

“We said before the game that as a group we had drawn a line under October and that we wanted to start picking up the points again on a consistent basis and make November a month to remember.”

Dean Rittenberg put the away side ahead with a neat finish a minute before the interval, but they were pegged back after the break when ex-City forward Jamie Reed pounced to level proceedings.

The game was settled on 82 minutes when Rittenberg robbed home custodian David Jones of possession for an easy route to goal.