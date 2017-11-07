Caernarfon Town to host Barry Town United in JD Welsh Cup third round

CAERNARFON Town have been handed a home tie against JD Welsh Premier League side Barry Town United in the JD Welsh Cup third round.

Sean Eardley’s side will be looking to claim a notable scalp against top flight opposition in what is expected to draw a huge crowd to the Oval, with the South Walians

Bangor City will be hoping to avoid a banana skin when they take on Cwmamman United, while second tier strugglers Llandudno Junction host Penydarren.

Holders Bala Town face a tricky trip to a resurgent Aberystwyth Town, and Prestatyn Town host Chris Williams’ Ruthin Town in what is another very intriguing tie.

JD Welsh Cup third round draw: Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town, Airbus UK v Goytre, Ammanford v Carmarthen Town, Bangor City v Cwmamman United, Buckley Town v Flint Town United, Caernarfon Town v Barry Town United, Connah’s Quay Nomads v Cwmbran CTIC, Llandudno Junction v Penydarren, Llandudno v Gresford Athletic, Llanrhaeadr v Cefn Druids, Newtown v Guilsfield, Penybont v Cardiff Met, Pontypridd v Haverfordwest, Porthmadog v Panteg, Prestatyn Town v Ruthin Town, The New Saints v Penrhyncoch.