Plucky Bethesda fall to Ruthin loss

BETHESDA put up a valiant effort before falling to a 36-22 loss at Ruthin.

Centre Dafydd Lloyd put the Blues ahead within five minutes of the start with a try beneath the posts which fly half Nathan Jones converted.

Pesda responded and reduced the arrears with a penalty on ten minutes courtesy of Rhys Jones, but shortly before the break the home side extended their advantage when Josh Wilson burst clear to touch down. Jones added the extras.

Jamie Jones forced his way through the visitors’ defence and over the white wash shortly after the restart, and this was further boosted when Wilson conjured up a sensational individual run to score his second of the afternoon.

Credit to the away side, they continued to pile on the pressure and got themselves back into the clash when Jones crossed the line which he also converted.

The Blues responded and although Pesda defended well they eventually sealed the victory when Lloyd secured his brace, and despite late tries from Rhys and Ellis Jones the plucky visitors had nothing to show for their efforts.