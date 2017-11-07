Round-up of results from the Kon-X Anglesey League

The Kon-X Anglesey League action continued this weekend with four fixtures being played on Saturday afternoon.

Bodorgan moved from the bottom of the table with a stunning 9-3 win over fellow stugglers Llandegfan. Goals from Ashley Jones (2) and Geraint Roberts were not enough for the visitors as Luke Allaway (4), Iwan Parry (2), Darragh Byrne, Sam Hallas and Dyfed Williams ensured that the three points went to the home side in what was their first win this season.

Caergybi closed the gap on league leaders Mynydd Tigers to just one point with a routine 4-0 victory over Arriva Bangor, thanks to a double from Kurt Harris and a goal each from Gary Joe Owen and Konner Druce.

Llangoed & District Reserves played out a thriller with Bryngwran Bulls, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw. Goals from Phil Owen, Ben Wright and Justin Williams had put the home side 3-0 up before the Bulls fought back into the game with tremendous spirit. Goals from Tony Meyer, Mathew Roberts and James Ryan earned them a point.

Finally, Mynydd Tigers continued their spell at the top of the table with a 5-0 win over Pentraeth Reserves. A Dafydd Williams double and a hat-trick from Adam Evans gave the home side yet another victory as they aim to claim the title this year.

PICTURE: Caergybi FC (Facebook).