Wales under 21's Bangor visit off to a bad start with 4-0 loss to Bosnia

Wales U21 squad’s hopes of qualifying for the 2019 European Championships took a knock tonight as they fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bosnia and Herzegovina U21’s at Bangor City’s VSM Stadium.

Robert Page’s squad were quietly fancied to push for a place at the major competition in Italy despite being placed in a relatively tough group alongside strong sides such as Portugal and Romania.

However, tonight’s loss will no doubt give them a rude awakening as Bosnia’s ruthless squad swept them aside.

A brace from their talented attacker Amer Gojak and wonderful strikes from Marijan Cavar and Luka Menalo gave the visitors a comfortable win and they move to second place in the group after the victory.

The Bosnians defended well through out and played some great counter-attacking football to hit Wales on the break.

Wales best chance of the game fell to Liverpool FC winger Harry Wilson who curled a shot just wide of the right hand post/

The young dragons remain in fourth place in group 8, having picked up six points in their opening four matches and previously defeating Liechtenstein 3-1 and Switzerland 3-0.

After the match, Wales manager Robert Page was understandably disappointed by his side’s lacklustre performance, saying that they “weren’t their usual selves at all.”

They now face another tough test at Bangor when they take on Romania on Tuesday night (6pm k.o.).

PICTURE: FAW.