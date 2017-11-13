Bangor taste defeat to derby rivals Rhyl and District

BANGOR were unable to continue their recent run of positive WRU National League Division Two North results with a 20-5 home reverse to Rhyl and District.

The visitors imposed themselves on proceedings from the outset and went ahead when George Cliff finished off a series of impressive phases by powering over. Richie Williams adding the extras.

This lead did not last long as the hosts got themselves back into the game when former Rydal Penrhos and RGC Academy star Nick Dundee intercepted an errant pass and set-up hooker Sam Hughes for an easy score.

A Williams penalty restored the away side’s advantage shortly before the break, and the same player was also on hand to despatch another free-kick after the interval to increase the advantage.

Rhyl has to withstand some heavy pressure throughout the majority of the half, but their rearguard held firm and they sealed a memorable triumph when Tom Jones conjured up some magic to cross the white wash.

Despite their best efforts, the hosts were unable to find a route back into the contest to condemn them to defeat, and the fifth placed side are now 11 points behind leaders Denbigh ahead of their trip to title chasing Wrexham on Saturday.