Bangor City set for stern test of title credentials at Connah's Quay

BANGOR City have the perfect chance to lay a claim to the JD Welsh Premier League title this Friday when they travel to Connah’s Quay (7.45pm).

The Citizens face a huge test against Andy Morrison’s in-form side, and a win would see them level on points with the Nomads despite a concerning run of recent results.

They managed to bounce back in fine style with back-to-back wins against Newtown and former boss Nev Powell’s Aberystwyth Town, which halted a run of five defeats in six contests for the one-time leaders.

Manager Kevin Nicholson called for his City side to be more ruthless and they responded, but a far tougher proposition awaits them this weekend in the form of Quay, who have lived up to their billing so far this term and find themselves in second spot and one point behind new leaders Cardiff Met, who surged to the summit with a 2-0 triumph over Prestatyn Town.

City will be looking to emulate the same level of performance that saw them achieve a 1-0 win over Saturday’s opponents in the first top flight clash between the two sides in September,

The likes of Brayden Shaw, Dean Rittenberg and Luke Wall will once again be key to any success that comes their way, but they will have to be wary of dangerman Michael Wilde, who has once again showed his immense prowess and has also contributed four league goals for his side this season.

Following Saturday’s top-of-the-table encounter, the Citizens have three winnable games against a resurgent Bala Town, Barry Town United and Cefn Druids, while they also entertain Cwmamman United in the JD Welsh Cup.