Bethesda pick up first league win with Caernarfon success

BETHESDA notched their first WRU National League Division One North win of the season with a narrow 14-10 success over Caernarfon.

The struggling side dug deep to achieve the win against a powerful visiting outfit, and the result lifts Pesda off the foot of the standings although they are still level on points with basement dwellers Colwyn Bay.

Although the Cofis produced a late rally they were unable to have anything to show from their overall lacklustre display, and the pre-season title hopefuls now find themselves in seventh spot and a distant 17 points behind leaders Pwllheli, who ousted Nant Conwy from the summit thanks to a hard-fought 21-17 victory at Mold.

Pesda will be hoping this result is a turning point in their season as they go in search of back-to-back successes at Llandudno on Saturday, while the Cofis will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to Ruthin.