Gwynedd League: Bontnewydd cause shield shock at Holyhead Town

BONTNEWYDD caused a huge Tarian Gwynedd Safeflue Shield round one upset after securing a 6-0 triumph at Holyhead Town.

Morgan Roberts was the star of the show for the visitors and had a hat-trick to show for his efforts during the rout, with Gareth Edwards also firing a brace on 36 and 40 minutes.

The beleaguered Harbourmen showed nothing of their Gwynedd League form and Llion Davies’ effort on 71 minutes rubbed salt into the wound.

There was better fortune for Gwalchmai, who had Cory Sinnott (2), Craig Evans, Geraint Jones and John Jones on target in their 5-0 success over Menai Bridge Tigers, while strikes from Andy Williams, Jack Thomas and Callum Thomas gave league leading Bro Goronwy a narrow 3-2 cup win at Llanystumdwy.

Llangoed advance to the third round in dramatic fashion after an 8-7 penalty shootout victory over Waunfawr, with Matthew Owen’s effort on 120 minutes levelling for the home side in a 4-4 stalemate before the spot kicks.

Also progressing from the second stage were Nefyn United, who had a four goal salvo from Danny Roberts to thank for a 5-0 rout over Llanllyfni.