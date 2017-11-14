Menai Bridge run riot in Benllech win

MENAI Bridge turned in a virtuoso display to give derby rivals Benllech a 55-0 hammering.

The visitors struggled to cope with the constant barrage of attacks from a rampant Bridge outfit, which resulted in them racking up nine tries throughout the one-sided affair.

Impressive winger Dan Hughes helped himself to a pair of scores, with full back Pat Roberts continuing his exceptional recent run of form by crossing the white wash on two occasions.

The bonus point try arrived after just 20 minutes of the contest, but credit to the away side they kept probing but found the home rearguard in stubborn mood ensuring they did not breach the line despite enjoying long periods of possession.

This was not the case for Bridge, who seemed able to score at will and scrum half Darren Jones produced a brilliant run to touch down midway through the half, and there was still time for one more score which arrived courtesy of a powerful drive from the pack.

Bridge will hope to maintain their momentum as they welcome Flint on Saturday, which is scheduled for an early kick-off due to the Wales versus Georgia international fixture.