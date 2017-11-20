Bangor Men's Hockey side suffer narrow defeat at Mossley Hill

BANGOR City Men’s hockey team went down to a battling 4-3 loss away at NWHL Division Five rivals Mossley Hill 2nds on Saturday.

It was a lively start from Bangor’s inexperienced, yet highly energetic side, as they forced a series of short corners, and at the fourth attempt, Ash Hardaker drilled a drag flick into the bottom corner to give them the lead.

Mossley responded with attacks of their own and forced an outstanding save from keeper Tudur Trenholme. However Bangor remained in charge during the first half and created numerous chances, with Matt Rogers and Jack Brookes going close and Dave Paterson hitting the base of the post. They finally got a well deserved second goal when Paterson swept home beautifully after a superb solo run by Brookes. However the hosts struck a telling blow at the end of the half when their midfield maestro hammered home a finish from a short corner.

The Liverpudlians drew level just minutes into the second half from a short corner and a piece of sublime skill saw them take the lead on 44 minutes, as the Mossley striker swivelled on a sixpence and wrongfooted the entire City defence with a shot that went in at the front post.

The home side continued their dominance after the break and netted a fourth with a pinpoint shot from a short corner five minutes later.

However when Bangor nicked one back moments later when Paterson deflected a Matt Rogers cross, the momentum swung back into the visitors’ favour.

City sent wave after wave of attack in the last 15 minutes in search for an all-important fourth goal and came close several times, and they return to the Brailsford Centre 3G next Satutrday to host Deeside Ramblers 5s (2.15pm).