Caernarfon Town handed plumb JD Welsh Cup tie against The New Saints of Oswestry Town

CAERNARFON Town have been handed a plumb JD Welsh Cup fourth round tie against The New Saints of Oswestry Town.

The Huws Gray Alliance side will be looking to cause another huge upset against the full-timers, who have dominated Welsh football for a decade and currently sit at the summit despite long-serving manager Craig Harrison departing the club for Hartlepool United.

Bangor City face a tricky trip to Llanrhaeadr YM who shocked Cefn Druids in the third round, while Llandudno host an in-form Ruthin Town side who thrashed Prestatyn Town 3-0 to advance.

Porthmadog make the trip to Connah’s Quay in another eye-catching tie, with promotion chasing Airbus Broughton aiming to make a statement when they welcome WPL basement dwellers Carmarthen Town.

JD Welsh Cup fourth round draw: Flint Town United v Newtown, Llanrhaeadr YM v Bangor City, Caernarfon Town v The New Saints of Oswestry Town, Connah’s Quay v Porthmadog, Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town, Pontypridd v Penydarren, Llandudno v Ruthin Town, Airbus Broughton v Carmarthen Town.