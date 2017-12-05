Bangor City boss Nicholson praises professionalism after Cwmamman United cup success

BANGOR City boss Kevin Nicholson praised his side’s professionalism as they secured a 4-3 JD Welsh Cup third round win over Cwmamman United.

The Citizens progressed to the next stage despite having to endure some nervy moments against lower league opposition, and they turn their attention once again to JD Welsh Premier League action this Saturday in their trip to Barry Town United (2.30pm).

Nicholson, said: “When you play lower league opposition with a ‘nothing to lose’ mentality, it can be tricky. You must also respect the fact that for our opposition it was the biggest game in their clubs history.

“On the day, they gave it everything they had and never gave up at any point in the game. Our objective was to find a way to win the game and get through to the next round and we managed to do that.

“We had to work hard and well to break them down and the way we started both halves won it for us. To score three goals inside the first 20 minutes of the second half was important.

“Another positive was that certain players that needed match minutes got them and we also gave some more experience to our younger players, which is good for their development. We now look forward to the next round of the competition against another tough side.”

The home side opened the scoring on 22 minutes when midfielder Danny Gossett found the net, and they took complete control after the break when Anderson Cayola and James Demetriou scored to in quick succession.

Ashley Curtis reduced the arrears with a neat finish on 57 minutes, but the tie was sealed on 61 when the impressive Brayden Shaw struck a superb shot from distance into the corner.

Despite Chris Allen and Ryan Thomas cutting the lead to one in the closing stages, City managed to hold on and advance.