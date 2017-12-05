Caernarfon Town must make JD Welsh Premier League dream a priority despite cup heroics

IF any further proof was needed on just how much of an asset Caernarfon Town could be for the JD Welsh Premier League, then all you had to do was witness their cup success over Barry Town United.

More than 1,000 of the Cofi Army packed into The Oval to take in yet another memorable afternoon for the Canaries, who will be looking to this result as another source of motivation as they look to finally reach the promised land when the final fixture has been played.

It was a performance full of the belief and work ethic that has become synonymous with the club over the last few years, and the Huws Gray Alliance frontrunners have not missed a beat since the departure of Iwan Williams and the swift appointment of Sean Eardley.

The new manager has kept the continuity and it is clearly evident that the squad are pulling for the boss in the same way that they did for the old one, and the future is extremely bright for the ambitious side as they look to achieve bigger and better things as the campaign progresses.

United have shown that they belong in the top flight following their promotion, and they can act as a good benchmark for the Canaries who will be looking to do the same next term.

The squad is full of players that are more than capable of playing on a regular basis at the top of the Welsh pyramid, and you can see from their efforts this season that they want to get there with the Cofis.

In skipper Nathan Craig they have a born leader who oozes class, and while his free-kick will deservedly take all the headlines it was his organisational skills and composure on the ball that equally caught the eye.

Defender Clive Williams goes about his business in a quiet manner but is now drawing the plaudits after a season littered with outstanding displays, while the tireless Jamie Breese leads the line superbly well and is another huge asset to have at their disposal.

This feat was made even more astounding by the fact the Cofis were missing two of their most gifted playmakers in Jay Gibbs and Darren Thomas, and although Eardley states that his squad is a little on the thin side there is no question of the amount of quality within it.

You would be hard pressed to find a club that means more to the community than this one does to the people of Caernarfon. From the football in the community scheme to the youth set-up all the way through to the first team, there is an enormous amount of pride in the yellow and green shirts and their desire alone

There will be plenty of stern tests that lie ahead in the coming months in their quest to get to the WPL, but a five-point advantage at this stage is something they can be hugely content with.

Their fourth-round encounter with The New Saints of Oswestry Town will be another landmark occasion, but Eardley must make sure it does not become a distraction and keep his players focused on the main prize at stake.

Caernarfon Town would be a huge asset to the WPL of that there is no doubt, and on this showing then they may not look out of place plying their trade against the elite on a more consistent basis.

All they have to do now is make sure they get there.