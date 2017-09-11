Welsh Alliance: Bodedern Athletic and Gaerwen advance in JD Welsh Cup

BODEDERN Athletic advanced to the JD Welsh Cup first round with a 2-0 win over Aberffraw.

Goals either side of half-time from Shaun Jenkins and Cory Boylan ensured the hosts saw out the tie with minimal fuss, and also joining them in the next stage of the competition are Gaerwen and Barmouth and Dyffryn, who claimed victories over Pwllheli and Llanidloes.

Llanrug United also advanced as a vbrace apiece from Luke Phillips and Allan Mark Owen helped them to a resounding 5-1 triumph over Llandyrnog United, but there was no such luck for Amlwch Town as they fell to a 4-1 reverse at Conwy Borough.

In Division One, Llangefni Town were unable to close the gap at the summit as they were held to a goalless draw at St Asaph City, while goals from Stephen Mousier (2), Gethin Wakeham and Jack Jones secured a 4-0 success for Llanberis at in-form Greenfield.

A hat-trick from the prolific Gruff John was the highlight of Y Felinheli’s Division Two rout over Llannerchymedd, with Bryn Humphries and Kieron Ellis both netting twice for Bleanau Amateurs in their 6-1 demolition of Cemaes Bay.

Pentraeth were no match for improving Glan Conwy as hey fell to a 5-0 home loss, and things were even worse for Llanfairpwll who suffered a devastating 10-0 defeat to unbeaten leaders Prestatyn Sports.