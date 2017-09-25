Welsh Alliance round-up: Holyhead Town suffer extra-time FAW Trophy heartache at Conwy Borough

HOLYHEAD Town narrowly missed out on causing an FAW Trophy shock after falling to a 4-3 extra-time defeat at Conwy Borough.

A brace from Asa Thomas was not enough for the Anglesey side to progress to the next stage, in a contest that was marred by a serious injury to Tangerines skipper Tom Smith.

There was better fortune for Pentraeth, who had goals from Aled Hughes and Josh Owen to thanks for a 2-0 win at Blaenau Amt, while Llanberis also booked their place in the hat with a 4-1 victory over Amlwch Town after Jack Jones, Ifan Mansour, Tomos Collins and Rob Daniels finding the target.

Penrhyndeudraeth came through a tricky tie at Llandudno Albion with a 4-2 success, with the prolific Adam Griffiths rounding off a fine individual performance with a clinical hat-trick.

A brace apiece from Allan Mark Owen and Luke Philips were the catalyst behind Llanrug United’s 6-0 rout over Bodedern Athletic, but a spirited Aberffraw bowed out of the competition in a 4-2 extra-time reverse at Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division Two leaders Prestatyn Sports.

In Division One, a two-goal salvo from George Southern was not enough to give Barmouth and Dyffryn United all three points as they were held 2-2 at home to Llandyrnog United, and the disappointing run of results for Division Two side Cemaes Bay continued as they fell to a 4-1 hopme defeat to Meliden.

Llannerchymedd were unable to derail promotion chasing Glan Conwy in a 3-1 loss, with an Andrew Roberts consolation all they had to show for their efforts.