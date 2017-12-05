Welsh Alliance: Llanrug United secure dramatic cup in over Llangefni Town

LLANRUG United advanced to the Lock Stock Cookson Cup second round with a thrilling 4-3 win over Llangefni Town.

Craig Roberts’ side looked to have pulled off an impressive away win thanks to goals from himself, Daniel Thomas and Gary Owen, but two stoppage time strikes from Aaron Hughes and Allan Mark Owen ousted them from the competition.

Barmouth and Dyffryn United were unable to derail Division One leaders Conwy Borough as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Y Morfa, with Steve Jones levelling matters briefly for the visitors on 39 minutes.

Nantlle Vale were no match for a resurgent Llandyrnog United in a 5-1 home loss, while a brace from Craig Moore was the highlight of Trearddur Bay’s 4-4 draw at Llanrwst United.

Elsewhere, goals from Liam Williams and Craig Wheeler gave Mynydd Llandegai a share of the spoils in their 2-2 stalemate at St Asaph City.

Bodedern Athletic caused a stir at the Division Two summit as they beat Glan Conwy 2-1 thanks to efforts from Stephen Whittaker and Shaun Jenkins, with Gaerwen forward Liam Morris hitting a hat-trick in their 4-1 triumph over Cemaes Bay.

A two-goal salvo from Dan Camelleri was not enough to give Pentraeth all three points as they were held 4-4 at home by Meliden, but there was better fortune for Aberffraw as Nathan Moore, Sam Jenkins and Gary Bolton gave them a 3-2 victory over Amlwch Town.

Y Felinheli heaped more misery on Llanfairpwll with a 5-0 success, and goals from Iwan Griffiths, Iwan Jones and Joe Dukes secured a 3-1 win for Blaenau Amt at Llannerchymedd.