Bangor's Castle pub to host 'poppy party' for Royal British Legion Charity

A special fundraising event for the Royal British Legion charity will be held in Bangor this weekend.

Members of the public are being invited to attend the event at The Castle pub on Saturday night (November 11).

The ‘poppy party’ will kick off at 9pm and will last all the way through until 2am, with donations to the cause being accepted throughout the night.

Local DJ Jordan Love will be keeping the dance floor filled with popular songs from the charts, as well as house music, RnB, dance anthems and unique mashups.

Jordan, who spent eight years in the army and went on two tours of Afghanistan, says that he will be donating his wages from the night to the charity.

“This charity is one that is close to my heart, so it would be very good to get as much donations to it as possible.” he explained.

”If you are out on saturday night, please come along and support this amazing cause.”

The Legion was founded by veterans after the First World War and now, a century on from the start of that conflict, the charity are still helping today's service men and women, veterans, and their families in almost every aspect of daily life.

They also safeguard the memory of those who have given their lives for our freedom through Remembrance education and events.